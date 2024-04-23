Hezbollah Claims Firing Numerous Rockets At Israeli Military Facility

Since October 7, escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon have led to increased hostilities, with Hezbollah firing dozens of Katyusha rockets at an Israeli army headquarters in northern Israel. This attack was purportedly in response to Israeli raids targeting villages in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah, a militant group based in Lebanon and allied with Hamas, claimed responsibility for the rocket barrage, specifically targeting the headquarters of the 3rd Infantry Brigade of the 91st Division at Ein Zeitim Base. This action follows a pattern of frequent cross-border exchanges of fire between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, particularly since Hamas’s attack on Israel in early October, which sparked conflict in Gaza.

In this latest escalation, Israel reported approximately 35 rocket launches from Lebanon into the Ein Zeitim area, prompting Israeli troops to respond by striking the sources of the launches. Despite the intensity of the exchange, there were no reported injuries on either side.

The ongoing violence has taken a toll on both Lebanon and Israel, with casualties reported on both sides. In Lebanon, where Hezbollah wields significant influence, the conflict has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of individuals, including Hezbollah fighters and civilians. Israel has also suffered casualties, with soldiers and civilians among the reported fatalities.

These recent events underscore the volatile nature of the Israel-Lebanon border region and the complex geopolitical dynamics at play, including the involvement of Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group, in the conflict.

