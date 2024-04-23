Taiwan Struck By 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake

Taiwan experienced a series of earthquakes, with more than 80 tremors reported, starting from Monday night and continuing into the early hours of Tuesday. The strongest quake recorded had a magnitude of 6.3 and was centered on the eastern county of Hualien. These seismic events also shook buildings in the capital city, Taipei, according to the island’s weather administration.

The earthquakes in Hualien are a grim reminder of the devastating temblor that struck the region on April 3, claiming the lives of at least 14 individuals. Since then, Taiwan has been rattled by numerous aftershocks, exacerbating the anxiety and vulnerability of the affected communities.

In Hualien, the fire department reported that a hotel, previously damaged during the April 3 earthquake, was now leaning slightly on its side. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties thus far.

Taiwan’s susceptibility to earthquakes is attributed to its location near the convergence of tectonic plates. The island nation has a history of seismic activity, with past earthquakes resulting in significant loss of life. In 2016, over 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan, while a devastating 7.3 magnitude earthquake in 1999 claimed the lives of more than 2,000 individuals.

As the region grapples with the aftermath of these tremors, authorities remain vigilant, emphasizing the importance of preparedness and resilience in the face of natural disasters.