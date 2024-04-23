Domestic Air Traffic Hits New High: Over 4.7 Lakhs Passengers In A Day

India’s domestic air traffic reached a significant milestone on Sunday, with a record-breaking single-day high of 4,71,751 passengers, according to official data released by the civil aviation ministry. This remarkable figure represents a notable surge, surpassing the average pre-Covid count by more than 14 percent, which stood at 3,98,579 passengers.

The data for April 21 reveals that a total of 6,128 flights operated across the country, facilitating the movement of passengers. This marks a substantial increase compared to the domestic air traffic of 4,28,389 passengers and 5,899 flights recorded on the same day in 2023.

In response to this significant uptick in domestic air travel, the civil aviation ministry took to social media platform X to share its observations. The ministry highlighted India’s aviation sector’s unprecedented growth, attributing it to concrete policies, economic development, and the expansion of low-cost carriers. It emphasized that the surge in air travel is indicative of a promising upward trajectory for the sector.

Domestic aviation in India is witnessing an unprecedented growth, driven by factors such as concrete policies, economic development, and expansion of low-cost carriers. As more people gain access to air travel, the sector is expected to continue its upward trajectory. pic.twitter.com/vFwBYagDPR — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) April 22, 2024

The surge in domestic air traffic is consistent with recent trends reported by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). According to DGCA data, domestic airlines carried 391.46 lakhs passengers during January-March 2024, compared to 375.04 lakhs during the corresponding period last year, marking an annual growth rate of 4.38 percent and a monthly growth rate of 3.68 percent.

This surge in domestic air travel is a testament to India’s robust aviation sector, which continues to witness sustained growth despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. With increasing accessibility to air travel and favorable economic conditions, the aviation industry is poised to maintain its upward trajectory in the coming months.