Hezbollah's Missile Barrage Targets Northern Israel Amid Iranian Retaliation Fears

The Iran-backed Lebanese militia Hezbollah fired a barrage of missiles toward northern Israel on Friday, as reported by The Times of Israel. Israeli defence systems intercepted some projectiles, while others landed in open areas or fell short in Lebanon. The IDF confirmed that around 40 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards northern Israel.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Following the attack, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated that they intercepted two explosive-laden drones launched by Hezbollah in northern Israel. Sirens sounded as shrapnel fell during the interception of projectiles aimed at northern Israel.

The attack occurred amid concerns of retaliation by Tehran after an Israeli air strike on the Iranian embassy in Syria killed two top generals. Hezbollah-led forces have been conducting near-daily attacks on Israeli communities and military posts along the border since October 8, following a massacre by their ally, the Palestinian terror group Hamas, which killed 1,200 people across southern Israel and abducted 253. Hezbollah claimed its attacks were in support of Gaza amid the war with Hamas.

The group stated that the rocket attack targeted an IDF base in Ein Zeitim in retaliation for “Zionist aggression.” Earlier, IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari announced that Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi concluded an assessment with US CENTCOM chief Gen.

“We held a joint assessment of the situation, to ensure that our coordination is tight,” Hagari said.

He said there are still no changes in instructions to civilians amid the heightened alert of a potential Iranian attack.

“If there are any changes, we will update [the public] immediately,” Hagari added, stressing that civilians should still remain vigilant, as Israel’s air defences are “among the best in the world, but not hermetic.”

“We have been at war for the past six months, and we have dealt with all the existing threats. Our defense is ready, and knows how to handle each threat individually. We are also ready for attack, with a variety of capabilities, to protect the citizens of Israel,” he said. Michael Erik Kurilla on the threat of an Iranian attack on Israel.

As per the Times of Israel, Hagari accused Iran of “escalating the situation in the Middle East” during the Gaza conflict, stating, “We will know how to operate wherever needed.” When asked about the IDF’s threat assessments regarding Iran, Hagari emphasized that Tehran has been targeting Israel since the beginning of the conflict, citing attacks by its proxies in Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.

“We’ve been acting against them [all] since the start of the war,” he says. “Iran is escalating, pushing for regional escalation. We’ll know how to deal with the Iranian threat. We are well-prepared and will know how to respond to anything,” he said.

The Biden administration dispatched the aircraft carrier USS Dwight Eisenhower north through the Red Sea toward Israel as a deterrence measure. The carrier is equipped to intercept missiles and drones fired by Iran.

