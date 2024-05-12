Iran Hints At Building Nuclear Bomb If Israel Threatens Its Existence

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s adviser has raised concerns about Iran’s nuclear aspirations, especially given the surging tensions with Israel. Kamal Kharrazi, the adviser, hinted at a possible shift in Iran’s nuclear strategy if it feels threatened by Israel.

The strained relations between Iran and Israel intensified when Iran responded to the bombing of its embassy in Damascus, Syria, by launching explosive drones and missiles at Israeli territory in April.

“We have no decision to build a nuclear bomb, but should Iran’s existence be threatened, there will be no choice but to change our military doctrine,” Kharrazi stated.

There have been suggestions from Iran’s intelligence minister in 2021 despite Ayatollah Khamenei’s previous decree against nuclear weapons, that external pressures, particularly from Western countries, could lead to a revaluation of Iran’s nuclear stance.

“In the case of an attack on our nuclear facilities by the Zionist regime (Israel), our deterrence will change,” Kharrazi added.

Efforts to engage with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have had mixed outcomes. While discussions between Iranian nuclear officials and IAEA representatives have been described as positive, tangible progress has been slow. Rafael Grossi, the head of the IAEA, expressed frustration over Iran’s alleged lack of cooperation, emphasizing the need for concrete steps to address concerns about Iran’s nuclear activities.

“The present state is completely unsatisfactory for me. We are almost at an impasse and this needs to be changed,” Grossi stated.

Last year, Iran committed to assisting in investigating uranium particles at undisclosed sites and reinstalling monitoring equipment. However, IAEA reports indicate limited progress.

During talks between Grossi and Iranian officials, both sides acknowledged a 2023 agreement as a potential framework for cooperation, although implementation has been sluggish. Concerns were also raised about external interference, particularly from Israel, which Iran perceives as a venomous actor.

