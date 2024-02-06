King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer, according to Buckingham Palace

King Charles of Britain has been diagnosed with a type of cancer and will not be appearing in public for some time, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on Monday.

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2024

After undergoing a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate, King Charles, 75, was hospitalized for three nights last month when it was discovered that there was another problem. A form of cancer was identified through tests, according to the palace.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer”, The Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his wish for King Charles’s quick recuperation. “I know the entire nation will be wishing him well and I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time,” the user wrote on social media platform X.

— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 5, 2024

“On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery,” said Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labour Party. We hope to see him quickly restored to full health.