Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated a Cabinet shakeup on Sunday, resulting in the replacement of Sergei Shoigu as defense minister and appointment of Andrey Belousov as minister of defense as Putin commences his fifth presidential term. Following Putin’s grand inauguration at the Kremlin, the entire Russian Cabinet resigned on Tuesday in accordance with Russian law.

While most members were expected to retain their positions, Shoigu’s future was uncertain. Subsequently, Putin issued a decree appointing Shoigu as secretary of Russia’s Security Council. Shortly after, Putin nominated Andrei Belousov to succeed Shoigu as the defense minister.

As news emerged of Shoigu’s new assignment, tragedy struck in Russia’s border city of Belgorod, where 13 individuals were reported dead and 20 wounded. This occurred following the partial collapse of a 10-story apartment building, reportedly due to Ukrainian shelling, although Ukraine has not yet issued a statement on the matter.

Belousov’s nomination for the defense minister position will undergo scrutiny by Russia’s upper house in parliament, the Federation Council. Additionally, it was disclosed on Sunday that Putin put forth recommendations for other Cabinet roles, though Shoigu is the sole minister slated for replacement. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who was reappointed by Putin on Friday, presented several new candidates for federal ministerial positions on Saturday.

