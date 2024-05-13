Maldives Extends Gratitude To Indian FM For $50M Budget Assistance

Describing it as a “true gesture of goodwill,” Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer expressed gratitude towards External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday, following India’s provision of budgetary assistance to Maldives through the rollover of a USD 50 Million Treasury Bill.
Expressing his gratitude, the Maldivian Foreign Minister, in a post on X, wrote, “I thank EAM @DrSJaishankar and the Government of India for extending vital budgetary support to Maldives with the rollover of USD 50 million Treasury Bill.”
“This is a true gesture of goodwill which signifies the longstanding friendship between Maldives and India. @HCIMaldives @MEAIndia”, he added.