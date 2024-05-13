'When Will You Get Married?': Rahul Gandhi FINALLY Reveals His Marriage Plan, WATCH

Congress Leder Rahul Gandhi gears campaigns from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh today (May 13).

While he was concluding his speech in Raebareli then spoke about the enthusiasm that the people of Raebareli has shown towards him. He called his sister Priyanka Gandhi and thanked her to campaign inbehalf of her while he was busy in election works across the country.

Just after this Priyanka Gandhi tells Rahul Gandhi to answer the question, that when will he get married?

To this he replied, “Now we’ll have to do it quickly”.

Rahul Gandhi’s conversation with family members of Raebareli. This relationship is more than 100 years old. pic.twitter.com/s2MOppAsjb — Anshuman Sail Nehru (@AnshumanSail) May 13, 2024

Why Is Rahul Gandhi Contesting From Raebareli?

He started his speech with remembering his great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru. He then took a leap to a conversation with his mother, “So, a few days ago, I was sitting with my mother, and I said that a few years ago I had said in a video that I have two mothers, one is Sonia Gandhi and the other is Indira Gandhi. And my mother didn’t like it, so I said, Mother, a mother is the one who shows the way, protects, so she protected me and showed me the way too. So, this is the “karma bhoomi”of both my mothers, and that’s why I have come here to contest the election from Rae Bareli.”

Addressing a public rally in UP’s Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi says, “…I promise that if Congress-INDIA alliance comes to power at the Centre, then my first job will be to waive off loans of poor farmers.”

#WATCH | Addressing a public rally in UP’s Raebareli, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, “…I promise that if Congress-INDIA alliance comes to power at the Centre, then my first job will be to waive off loans of poor farmers.” pic.twitter.com/6icbSIHqyf — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

Show Full Article