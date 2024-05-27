Israel has encountered escalating international criticism regarding its conflict with Hamas, including from some of its closest allies like the United States, who have expressed outrage over civilian casualties. Despite facing scrutiny in top international courts, Israel maintains its adherence to international law. Recently, one such court demanded Israel to cease its offensive in Rafah.

Close Allies Condemn The Move

The attack on Rafah elicited a fresh wave of condemnation, including from some of Israel’s close allies. “These operations must stop. There are no safe areas in Rafah for Palestinian civilians. I call for full respect for international law and an immediate ceasefire,” French President Emmanuel Macron posted on X. Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, in a TV interview, said such bombings are “spreading hatred, rooting hatred that will involve their children and grandchildren.”

Israel’s military initiated an inquiry into civilian casualties following its strike on a Hamas facility that resulted in the deaths of two senior militants. The attack on Sunday night, which seemed to be among the deadliest in the conflict, contributed to pushing the total Palestinian death toll above 36,000, as reported by the Gaza Health Ministry. This tally does not differentiate between combatants and civilians.

“Despite our utmost efforts not to harm innocent civilians, last night, there was a tragic mistake,” Netanyahu said Monday in an address to Israel’s parliament. “We are investigating the incident and will obtain a conclusion because this is our policy.”

Mohammed Abuassa, who hurried to the site in the northwestern Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, described how rescuers “pulled out people who were in an unbearable state.”

“We pulled out children who were in pieces. We pulled out young and elderly people. The fire in the camp was unreal,” he added.

The Gaza Health Ministry and the Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service reported a death toll of at least 45 individuals. Among the deceased were confirmed to be at least 12 women, eight children, and three elderly adults. Additionally, three bodies were so severely burned that they could not be recognized.