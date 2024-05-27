Cyclone Remal Batters Bangladesh Coast, Forcing Mass Evacuations

Cyclone Remal has made a destructive landfall on the low-lying coast of Bangladesh, prompting authorities to evacuate hundreds of thousands of residents to safety. The storm began crossing the coastline in the southern district of Khepupara around 8 PM local time on Sunday, according to meteorologist Shamim Ahsan during a news briefing in Dhaka.

Remal struck with fierce winds reaching speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour (75 mph), causing significant concern among officials. The Bangladesh government responded by raising the danger signal to its highest level, 10, signaling the severity of the situation. Kamrul Hasan, Secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, announced that residents in “unsafe and vulnerable” homes were ordered to evacuate immediately.

The evacuation efforts were substantial, with at least 800,000 people being relocated to cyclone shelters, as confirmed by government ministers and disaster management officials. The country has established over 7,000 cyclone shelters and mobilized 78,000 volunteers to aid in the evacuation and relief efforts, according to State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohibur Rahman.

Tragically, as people rushed to safety, a ferry carrying more than 50 passengers—double its capacity—capsized near Mongla, a port situated in the storm’s projected path. Local police chief Mushfiqur Rahman Tushar reported that at least 13 individuals were injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The coastal regions of Bangladesh have a long history of being vulnerable to cyclones, which have claimed hundreds of thousands of lives over the past few decades. Last May, Cyclone Mocha became the most powerful storm to hit the region since Cyclone Sidr in November 2007, which resulted in over 3,000 fatalities and caused extensive damage worth billions of dollars.

The frequency of such superstorms has significantly increased, from approximately one per year to as many as three annually, largely due to the escalating impacts of climate change. This rise in severe weather events has placed additional pressure on Bangladesh’s densely populated coastal areas.

As Cyclone Remal continues to wreak havoc, emergency services remain on high alert, working tirelessly to provide relief and ensure the safety of affected populations in Bangladesh and the surrounding regions.

