Actor Robert De Niro delivered a scathing critique of former President Donald Trump, calling him a “danger” to Americans during a press conference in New York City on Tuesday. This event took place outside the Manhattan courthouse where Trump is currently on trial.

“I hope this new ad campaign reaches beyond the usual audience to remind supporters of the real danger he poses to our lives,” De Niro said. “This isn’t a threat, it’s our reality. That’s why I joined the Biden-Harris campaign—to protect our freedoms and our humanity by voting for Joe Biden.” De Niro’s comments were made during a Biden-Harris campaign event, although President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were not in attendance.

De Niro was accompanied by Michael Tyler, the communications director for the Biden campaign, as well as DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone and former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, both of whom were present at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“Trump poses an unprecedented threat to our fundamental rights, our democracy, and our economy,” Tyler stated. “This threat is evident today, will be evident tomorrow, and will remain evident on the debate stage in Atlanta on June 27th,” referencing the anticipated debate between Biden and Trump.

Protesters interrupted the start of De Niro’s speech, shouting and blaring car horns. De Niro argued that Trump doesn’t belong in New York City, claiming he aims to destroy both the city and the nation.

“Trump wants to destroy not only this city but the entire country, and eventually, the world,” De Niro said. “I owe this city a lot. It’s strange seeing Trump here because he doesn’t belong in my city. We tolerated him when he was just another real estate hustler pretending to be important.”

De Niro also provided his voice for a Biden-Harris campaign ad titled “Snapped,” in which he criticized Trump as “out of control” and threatening to become a dictator who would “terminate the Constitution.”

Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business records in Manhattan, with prosecutors alleging that he made a $130,000 payment to former adult film star Stormy Daniels to silence claims of an affair during the 2016 election campaign.

Following the Biden campaign’s press conference, the Trump campaign held their own event where senior adviser Jason Miller dismissed De Niro as a “washed-up actor.”

“Joe Biden is losing nationally and in every battleground state. The best he can do is bring out a washed-up actor,” Miller said, referring to De Niro’s lengthy film “The Irishman.” “My remarks will be shorter than ‘The Irishman.’ I won’t make you suffer for three hours.”

After the press conference, De Niro faced further confrontations from protesters calling him “trash” and saying he was “washed up.”

Meanwhile, Trump described the day as “dangerous” for America as the defense and prosecution teams prepared their closing arguments.

“This is a very dangerous day for America. It’s very sad,” Trump said to the media before entering the Manhattan courtroom. “I’m here because of crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in our country’s history. He’s destroying our country rapidly. On the borders, energy, inflation, Afghanistan—everything. He’s weaponizing the system, and this is pure weaponization.”

