The Russian Defense Ministry has announced the purported capture of Bohdanivka, a village in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province, stating that units from the southern grouping of troops have “completely liberated” the settlement. Bohdanivka is situated in close proximity to the strategic town of Chasiv Yar.

Located just three kilometers from Chasiv Yar, Bohdanivka has recently become a focal point for Ukrainian forces striving to maintain control over the town. Additionally, the village lies west of Bakhmut, a city that experienced significant conflict during the war and fell under Russian control following prolonged fighting last year.

Russia’s assertion of victory in Bohdanivka coincides with developments in the United States, where the House of Representatives passed a substantial $61 billion aid package to Ukraine. The delay in passing this aid package, which is yet to be ratified by the Senate and signed into law by President Joe Biden, reportedly contributed to setbacks for Ukrainian forces, including shortages of armaments and ammunition on the battlefield.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine traces back to February 2022 when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine. Despite initial ambitions of swift victories and regime change in Kyiv, the conflict has prolonged, with focus shifting to eastern Ukraine over the past three years.

READ MORE : Israeli PM Hints At strikes, Rafah Invasion, Vows Release

Chasiv Yar, currently defended by Ukrainian forces against Russian advances, has suffered extensive damage from the ongoing fighting, forcing much of its population to flee. While Russia asserts control over Bohdanivka, the Ukrainian General Staff’s report on Sunday evening mentioned the village as a site where Ukrainian forces repelled multiple enemy attacks. However, specific details were not provided.

Last week, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry refuted claims of Bohdanivka’s capture by Russia, acknowledging only partial control by Russian forces in certain areas of the village. Unofficial sources, supported by footage from Bohdanivka and Chasiv Yar, suggest that the village may indeed be under Russian control.

As the conflict persists and tensions escalate, developments in Bohdanivka and Chasiv Yar continue to shape the broader dynamics of the war in eastern Ukraine.