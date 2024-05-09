Russian Foreign Ministry Accuses US of Destabilizing India's Electoral Process

The Russian Foreign Ministry, in a recent statement, has accused the United States of attempting to destabilize India during its upcoming 2024 general election, following a report by a US federal commission criticizing New Delhi for alleged violations of religious freedom.

According to RT news, a Russian government-owned news network, Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, asserted that Washington’s criticisms demonstrate a lack of understanding of India’s national psyche and history. Zakharova labeled the accusations as “unfounded” and disrespectful to India as both a country and a state, emphasizing that the motive behind such actions is to disrupt India’s internal political landscape and complicate the electoral process.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) recently released its annual report, lambasting India for purported religious freedom infringements and renewing its recommendation for the US Department of State to designate India as a “Country of Particular Concern.” The report specifically targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging the reinforcement of “discriminatory” nationalist policies and the enforcement of laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and anti-conversion and cow-slaughter laws. These measures, the report claims, have led to arbitrary detentions and targeting of religious minorities and advocates.

Additionally, the USCIRF report highlighted strict monitoring of news media and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) reporting on religious minorities under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) regulations.

In response, the Ministry of External Affairs denounced the USCIRF’s purported interference in India’s electoral process and its propagation of anti-India propaganda. Randhir Jaiswal, a ministry spokesperson, criticized the USCIRF as a biased entity with a political agenda, expressing skepticism about its understanding of India’s diverse and democratic ethos. Jaiswal dismissed the USCIRF’s efforts to influence India’s electoral exercise, asserting that such endeavors would not succeed.

Moreover, the Russian Foreign Ministry rejected allegations of Indian involvement in a foiled plot to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Zakharova emphasized the absence of reliable evidence provided by Washington to support the accusations, labeling speculation without evidence as unacceptable.

Zakharova’s remarks followed a report by The Washington Post implicating an Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) officer in the alleged assassination plot. Zakharova criticized the report, suggesting that The Washington Post should use the term “repressive regime” to describe Washington’s actions, both domestically and internationally.

The Ministry of External Affairs refuted The Washington Post’s report, describing it as speculative and irresponsible, emphasizing the ongoing investigation into the matter. Jaiswal reiterated the ministry’s stance against unwarranted imputations on sensitive issues.

