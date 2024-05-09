In response to recent accusations by the United States regarding India’s alleged involvement in a thwarted assassination plot targeting pro-Khalistan radical Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the Russian Foreign Ministry has vehemently denied the claims, stating that Washington has failed to provide concrete evidence implicating Indian citizens in the incident.

During a briefing on Wednesday (local time), Maria Zakharova, the official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, addressed the issue, emphasizing that the lack of substantial evidence renders such allegations baseless and unacceptable. Zakharova further criticized the US for its apparent disregard of India’s national mentality and historical context, asserting that such accusations disrespect India as a sovereign state.

Zakharova’s remarks come amidst escalating tensions sparked by accusations against an Indian official in connection with the foiled assassination plot. Referring to reports by ‘The Washington Post’ alleging similarities between India’s actions and those of Russia and Saudi Arabia against perceived enemies, Zakharova suggested that the term “repressive regime” would better apply to Washington, highlighting what she perceives as a double standard in the assessment of global affairs.

Moreover, Zakharova condemned the recurring unfounded accusations leveled by the United States against India, attributing them to a lack of understanding of India’s national psyche and historical background. She suggested that such actions stem from a neocolonial mentality, aimed at destabilizing India’s internal political landscape and interfering with its parliamentary elections.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, identified as an India-designated terrorist holding American and Canadian citizenship, has been at the center of the controversy. In November, the US Justice Department unveiled an indictment against an Indian national for his alleged involvement in the plot to assassinate Pannun.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has vehemently denied the allegations, describing them as unwarranted and unsubstantiated. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that the matter is under investigation by a High-Level Committee established by the Indian government, urging against speculative and irresponsible commentary.

The Washington Post report, citing officials and a US indictment, implicated a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) official named Vikram Yadav in directing an Indian businessman, Nikhil Gupta, to orchestrate the assassination of Pannun in New York. Gupta, currently in custody in the Czech Republic pending extradition to the US, faces charges related to the murder-for-hire plot.

The US Justice Department has alleged that an Indian government employee, identified as “CC-1,” recruited Nikhil Gupta to hire a hitman for the assassination, a charge that Gupta denies. Gupta’s arrest by Czech authorities and the subsequent legal proceedings underscore the gravity of the situation.

In response to these developments, the MEA expressed concern over the implications of the case, particularly its connection to an Indian official, emphasizing the government’s commitment to conducting a thorough investigation.

As the accusations and counterarguments continue to unfold, the diplomatic relations between India and the United States face renewed scrutiny, with both sides grappling to navigate the complexities of the situation while upholding their respective interests and integrity.

