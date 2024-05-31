TikTok's Independent Algorithm: A Move to Appease U.S. Lawmakers Amidst Divestiture Talks

TikTok is currently working on creating an independent version of its recommendation algorithm for its 170 million U.S. users. This initiative aims to address concerns from American lawmakers who have been pushing for a ban or forced sale of the app due to national security concerns. According to sources familiar with the project, the new algorithm could potentially operate separately from TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

The effort to split the source code was initiated by ByteDance late last year, prior to the introduction of a bill in Congress advocating for the sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations. This bill gained significant momentum and was signed into law in April.

Sources, who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the information, indicated that the code separation might set the stage for a future divestiture of TikTok’s U.S. assets, although no immediate plans for such a move exist. TikTok has refrained from commenting on these developments, maintaining that it has no intentions to sell its U.S. assets, as previously stated.

ByteDance and TikTok filed a lawsuit in U.S. federal court in May to block the legislation mandating the sale or ban of the app by January 19. This legal battle is progressing quickly, with a U.S. appeals court expediting the review process.

Technical Challenge of Code Separation

In recent months, hundreds of engineers from ByteDance and TikTok in both the U.S. and China have been tasked with the complex job of separating millions of lines of code. This code forms the backbone of TikTok’s recommendation engine, which matches users with videos tailored to their interests. The goal is to create an entirely independent code base for the U.S. version of TikTok, devoid of any links to Chinese users or systems.

This massive undertaking underscores the technical challenges involved in detaching TikTok’s U.S. operations from its Chinese parent. The project, described by sources as “tedious dirty work,” is expected to take over a year to complete.

Addressing Political and Regulatory Concerns

The split is part of TikTok’s broader strategy to mitigate bipartisan political risks in the U.S. Critics, including President Joe Biden, argue that TikTok’s current structure gives the Chinese government undue access to vast amounts of user data, posing a potential threat to national security.

In 2020, the Chinese government added content recommendation algorithms to its export-control list, complicating any potential sale of TikTok’s algorithm. This move means any divestiture would need to pass through China’s administrative licensing procedures.

TikTok’s recommendation engine, initially developed by ByteDance engineers in China, has been a crucial factor in the app’s global success. The algorithm’s effectiveness in personalizing content has been a significant driver of user engagement.

Internal Efforts and Legal Complications

Despite the ongoing lawsuit challenging the U.S. law, ByteDance has directed its engineers to proceed with the code separation. This directive reflects the company’s commitment to addressing U.S. regulatory concerns, even as it fights the legal battle on First Amendment grounds.

Previously, TikTok attempted to appease U.S. regulators through Project Texas, which aimed to silo U.S. user data. However, this effort failed to gain approval from lawmakers, prompting the company to intensify its separation efforts.

In an attempt to demonstrate transparency, TikTok executives even considered making parts of the algorithm open source, allowing external parties to access and modify the code. This idea was communicated in internal meetings and planning documents, though it remains uncertain if it will be implemented.

The legal and compliance challenges involved in the code separation are significant. Engineers must meticulously review each line of code to determine its eligibility for the new, independent code base. The ultimate goal is to establish a standalone recommendation algorithm for TikTok U.S., which would operate independently from other versions of the app, including Douyin, its Chinese counterpart.

Future Implications

Should TikTok successfully complete this separation, it will face the challenge of maintaining the same level of algorithmic performance without the extensive support of ByteDance’s engineering team in China. This transition could impact user engagement and the overall effectiveness of the app’s recommendation system.

As TikTok navigates these complex technical and regulatory landscapes, the company’s efforts to decouple its U.S. operations from its Chinese parent will be closely watched by industry observers and lawmakers alike. The outcome of this initiative could have significant implications for the future of TikTok and the broader landscape of international tech regulation.

