UK to Lower Voting Age to 16 – How Does It Compare Across Europe, the US and Asia?

The UK is about to make a big change: giving 16 and 17-year-olds the right to vote in all elections. This move, announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer-led government on Thursday, could reshape the future of British democracy, and place Britain alongside several European countries already letting younger voters have their say.

What’s Happening in the UK?

The British government’s plan to lower the voting age to 16 aims to “break down barriers to participation that will ensure more people have the opportunity to engage in UK democracy,” Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said, according to Reuters.

Currently, 16 and 17-year-olds can already vote in some devolved elections in Scotland and Wales, but this reform would extend that right to UK-wide elections for the first time.

The change also comes at a time when voter turnout is a concern. Turnout in the 2024 general election was 59.7%, the lowest since 2001, according to a parliamentary report cited by Reuters.

The House of Commons library, the report further said, suggests that lowering the voting age does not affect election outcomes negatively and that 16-year-olds often vote more than those first eligible at 18.

Labour Party had promised this reform if elected, and it also included updating voter ID rules to accept UK-issued bank cards and digital formats of IDs.

Voting Ages Across Europe

Across the European Union, voting ages vary, especially for European Parliament elections. While most countries set the voting age at 18, some allow younger voters:

16 years old: Austria, Belgium, Germany, Malta

Austria, Belgium, Germany, Malta 17 years old: Greece

Greece 18 years old: Remaining EU member states

Belgium recently removed an extra step that had required 16 and 17-year-olds to register separately to vote, making the process smoother.

In early 2023, Germany lowered the voting age to 16 for European elections. Malta’s constitution has allowed voting at 16 since 2018, and Austria has had 16-year-olds voting since 2007.

A study from the European Centre for Parliamentary Research and Documentation (ECPRD) outlines the legal bases for these ages, in a reflection of what appears to be a trend inclined toward youth inclusion in democratic processes across Europe.

Why Lowering Voting Age Matters

An OECD report that studied the minimum voting ages worldwide and the barriers young people face in politics, highlighted that young people vote less than older adults by about 27 percentage points and are underrepresented in parliaments and cabinets.

While most OECD countries set the voting age at 18, Austria stands out as the first to lower it nationally to 16 in 2007. Greece followed with 17 years as the age bar.

The OECD report also underlined the benefits of lowering the voting age, stating, “Studies highlight a positive impact of lowering the voting age on civic education among young people. Such patterns have been confirmed by research conducted in Austria showing that turnout of 16 and 17-year-old Austrians tends to be higher than that of older first-time voters with no significant differences in political maturity.”

The organisation further urged governments to consider reviewing minimum age requirements both to vote and to run for office to boost youth participation.

Voting Ages Around the World: How Does the UK Compare?

Globally, majority of countries have stuck with 18 as the minimum voting age, including world’s largest democracies like the US, India, China, Japan and Canada.

However, a few countries allow voting as young as 16:

16 years old: Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Cuba, Austria, Malta, Nicaragua

17 years old: Greece, Indonesia and North Korea

19-21 years old: Solomon Islands (19 years), Singapore (21 years) and Oman (21 years)

Highest voting age: United Arab Emirates at 25 years

Some countries also have special conditions. For example, in some Balkan countries, 16-year-olds can vote if they are employed.

(With inputs from European Parliament report, Pew Research Center, the OECD and World Population Review)

