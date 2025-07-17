Starmer-Led UK Govt to Lower Voting Age to 16 Years in Key Electoral Reform

The UK government led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced plans to lower the voting age to 16, allowing younger people to vote in all elections, according to a Reuters report published Thursday.

The latest move, which marks the biggest change to Britain’s electorate since 1969, is part of a major overhaul of the UK’s electoral system, and is set to bring England in line with Scotland and Wales, where 16 and 17-year-olds already vote in local and devolved elections.

Empowering Young Voters

Stressing that this is a “seismic” shift to ensure young people’s voices are heard, Democracy Minister Rushanara Ali told the BBC, “At 16, a young person can work, they pay taxes, they can join the Army. So there’s no reason why from that age, they shouldn’t have a say in who governs our country.”

The UK government is taking action “to break down barriers to participation that will ensure more people have the opportunity to engage” in democracy, supporting the government’s plans for change, and “delivering on our manifesto commitment to give 16-year-olds the right to vote,” Sky News quoted Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner as saying.

Research from the House of Commons library shows 16-year-olds tend to vote more than those first eligible at 18, and lowering the age won’t skew election outcomes, as reported by Reuters.

Modernising Voting and Safeguarding Democracy

According to the Reuters report, the reform package also expands acceptable voter ID to include UK-issued bank cards and veterans’ cards.

The government is also planning to move toward automated voter registration, reducing paperwork for voters, The Guardian reported.

To ensure that the elections are conducted sans foreign interference, stricter rules on political donations will require companies donating over £500 to prove their UK or Irish ties, according to Sky News. The Electoral Commission, the report suggests, will have powers to fine violators up to £500,000.

Prime Minister Starmer’s office has stressed that this package will “strengthen the foundations of our society” by encouraging democratic participation while tightening election security.

