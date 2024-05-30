UK Parliament Dissolves Prior To July 4th General Election

Rishi Sunak has scheduled the general election for July 4, earlier than widely anticipated, in what observers believe is an attempt to regain momentum as his party faces declining poll numbers. The British parliament dissolved on Thursday, paving the way for a general election that could see Labour return to power after 14 years of Conservative rule.

The campaign officially kicked off with 650 parliamentary seats becoming vacant at one minute past midnight (2301 GMT), in line with the electoral schedule. The first week of campaigning got off to a shaky start with Prime Minister Sunak’s rain-soaked election announcement, which many saw as an ill omen.

Sunak’s decision to set the election date for July 4, rather than later in the year as expected, is seen as a strategic move to regain momentum for the Conservative Party, which is trailing Labour in the polls. Labour, led by Keir Starmer, a former human rights lawyer, now has a significant opportunity to reclaim power after 14 years in opposition.

The Conservative Party is facing a challenging landscape, with a significant number of parliamentarians choosing not to run for re-election. To date, 129 MPs have announced they will not seek re-election, including 77 Conservatives, marking an unprecedented exodus for the ruling party.

Among those running for re-election, some Conservative MPs have expressed frustration at being caught off guard by the early election date. Steve Baker, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, decided to continue his vacation in Greece, stating he would prepare his campaign from there. Additionally, internal party conflicts have surfaced, exemplified by a Tory MP endorsing a candidate from the right-wing populist Reform UK party, leading to her suspension.

Sunak’s campaign, aimed at portraying the Conservatives as the “safe” option, encountered early setbacks. His visit to the Titanic construction site drew unfavorable comparisons between his leadership and a sinking ship. Focusing on older voters and right-wing supporters, Sunak has promised to reintroduce national service and offer a £2.4 billion tax break for pensioners.

Despite these efforts, Sunak’s campaign has struggled to gain traction. Polls currently show Labour with 45% of voting intentions compared to 23% for the Conservatives, suggesting Labour could achieve a significant victory under the simple-majority voting system. Sunak hopes to improve his standing in upcoming debates with Keir Starmer, the first of which is scheduled for next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Labour aims to leverage public dissatisfaction with the Conservatives, who have seen five prime ministers since 2016 and have been plagued by scandals and economic challenges. Labour is positioning itself as the “natural party of business,” recently securing the support of 120 industry leaders.

Under Keir Starmer, Labour has shifted towards the center, distancing itself from the left-wing stance of former leader Jeremy Corbyn. This shift includes purging Corbyn and addressing issues of anti-Semitism within the party. However, internal party divisions remain, highlighted by MP Diane Abbott’s dismay over the party’s intent to bar her from candidacy. Abbott, suspended last year for comments on racism, has yet to see her fate decided, sparking fierce criticism of her treatment.

Starmer also faces backlash from leftist voters who accuse him of reneging on promises made during his leadership campaign. Despite these internal challenges, Labour remains focused on capitalizing on the public’s fatigue with Conservative governance.

