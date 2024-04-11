Who Is John Paulson's Fiancee Alina de Almeida? Billionaire, 68, Gets Engaged To 35-Year-Old Dietitian Amid Divorce Battle

American billionaire John Paulson, currently entangled in a divorce dispute with his wife Jenny Paulson, has recently announced his engagement to his significantly younger girlfriend. The 68-year-old hedge fund manager parted ways with his estranged wife in 2021 after a 21-year marriage. Since then, the former couple has been engaged in a bitter legal battle over their divorce settlement. Despite this ongoing conflict, Paulson has confirmed his engagement to Alina de Almeida, aged 35, as reported by a leading Hollywood publication.

Sources close to the couple revealed, “John and Alina have been in a relationship for two and a half years. They are thrilled about their engagement and are enjoying their time together.” Prior to this confirmation, Bloomberg News hinted at their engagement by referring to Almeida as Paulson’s “fiancée” rather than just his girlfriend. Additionally, she was listed alongside Paulson as a co-host of a major fundraiser in Palm Beach, Florida, which reportedly raised over $50 million for Donald Trump, according to a leading Hollywood publication.

Who Is John Paulson’s Girlfriend Alina de Almeida?

Almeida, who boasts a substantial following of 136K on Instagram, is a Clinical Registered Dietitian and the founder of Effective Lifestyle. Her LinkedIn page describes her brand as a “Social Network for Healthy Living.” For those unfamiliar with her, Alina De Almeida is a certified and registered dietitian by profession, currently aged 34.

According to her official website, De Almeida completed her residency and clinical nutrition rotations at Columbia and Cornell NY Presbyterian Hospital. She also shares her expertise in weight loss coaching on her website, stating, “I have a decade of experience in weight loss coaching, both in hospital settings and private practice.” During the time of the divorce filing, Jenny was reportedly devastated upon learning the news through a Page Six article. A source close to her expressed, “He has caused her immense humiliation with the speed at which he moved on to a new relationship and filed for divorce, especially after what seemed like a good summer. The lack of advance notice or basic courtesy is disrespectful and unbecoming.”