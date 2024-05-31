Delhi to Srinagar-Bound Vistara Flight Receives Bomb Threat

A Vistara flight from Delhi to Srinagar carrying 177 passengers and one infant received a bomb threat on Friday, prompting immediate action by the airline and security forces. Flight UK-611, which departed from Delhi, landed safely at Srinagar Airport at approximately 12:10 AM.

Following standard protocol for such threats, the aircraft was directed to an isolation bay upon landing. All passengers were safely de-boarded, and the aircraft underwent a thorough security check by the relevant authorities to ensure safety.

An airport official confirmed, “All passengers were safely de-boarded at the isolation bay. Currently, the aircraft is undergoing a thorough security check by the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of all concerned.”

Despite the disruption, all passengers are reported to be safe, and the situation is being handled with utmost priority to ensure their security. A Vistara spokesperson stated, “We confirm there was a security concern on Vistara flight UK 611 operating from Delhi to Srinagar on 31 May 2024 that was brought to our staff’s attention while on board. Following the protocol, we immediately informed the relevant authorities, and the aircraft was taken to the isolation bay after safely landing at the Srinagar International Airport where all customers were disembarked.”

The spokesperson added, “We fully cooperated with the concerned authorities to clear the mandatory security checks. All the necessary checks have been conducted and the aircraft has been cleared to resume operations. At Vistara, safety and security of our customers, crew, and aircraft is of utmost importance to us.”

Authorities are investigating the source of the bomb threat and taking all necessary measures to ensure the continued safety of air travel.