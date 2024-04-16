India's Most Affordable High-Speed E-Scooter with BaaS, Priced At Only Rs 49,999

Lectrix EV, the electric mobility arm of SAR Group based in Gurugram, has recently unveiled its latest electric two-wheeler, setting a new standard in the Indian market. Priced at just Rs 49,999, this e-scooter is not only the cheapest but also the most affordable high-speed electric scooter available.

What sets this electric scooter apart is its innovative battery-as-a-service (BaaS) program, a first of its kind in India. Under this program, customers can enjoy an unlimited battery warranty by subscribing to battery services for a separate monthly fee of Rs 1499. This revolutionary approach aims to make electric vehicle ownership more accessible and economical for consumers.

During the launch event, Pritesh Talwar, President of Lectrix EV, highlighted the benefits of the BaaS program, emphasizing how it enhances the affordability and accessibility of electric vehicles compared to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, which typically cost around Rs 100,000. With the monthly investment in petrol on the rise, coupled with the maintenance costs of ICE vehicles, the subscription plan offered by Lectrix EV presents a more cost-effective alternative.

The BaaS program represents a significant milestone for Lectrix EV, as it becomes the first company in India to offer disassembled batteries as a service to customers. With a lifetime warranty on the battery, customers can rest assured that any battery-related issues will be promptly resolved.

The electric scooter boasts impressive specifications, with a fully charged battery offering a driving range of up to 100 kilometers and a maximum speed of 50 kilometers per hour. These features make it an ideal choice for commuters looking for a reliable and affordable mode of transportation.

In addition to the new electric scooter, Lectrix EV recently launched the LXS 2.0 electric scooter in February 2024. Priced at Rs 79,999 (ex-showroom), the LXS 2.0 offers a range of 98 kilometers on a single charge, addressing key customer needs such as range, value, and quality.

With its commitment to innovation and affordability, Lectrix EV is paving the way for a sustainable and accessible future in the electric mobility sector. For consumers seeking a high-speed electric scooter within a budget of around Rs 50,000, Lectrix EV’s offerings present an attractive option.