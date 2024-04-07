Kolkata Metro Launches Special Drives to Curb Littering at Stations

To address the issue of commuters littering station premises, especially in the newly inaugurated stretch from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade, Kolkata Metro has initiated special drives and enforcement measures.

Despite Kolkata Metro’s efforts to provide fast, affordable transportation and reduce pollution, some commuters have been disregarding cleanliness, leading to littering items such as plastic bottles, betel juice, and gutkha.

In response, the Metro Railway has formed special anti-littering squads tasked with imposing fines of Rs 500 on offenders. The focus of these efforts extends to both the Green Line (Esplanade-Howrah Maidan and Sealdah-Sector Five) and blue lines (Dakshineswar-New Garia and New Garia-Ruby).

The Metro Railway aims to address these issues firmly, ensuring that station premises remain clean and free from such nuisance activities. To raise awareness and promote responsible behaviour, various measures are being implemented, including:

-> Conducting awareness campaigns through announcements, posters, counselling sessions, and social media platforms.

->Broadcasting special awareness videos on platform TVs at different Metro stations.

->Installing litter bins and bottle crusher machines at different stations to facilitate responsible disposal of waste.

These initiatives underscore the commitment of Kolkata Metro to maintaining cleanliness and ensuring a pleasant commuting experience for passengers. With the installation of necessary infrastructure and the enforcement of fines, the Metro Railway aims to curb littering and promote a culture of cleanliness among commuters.