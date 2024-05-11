India's Foreign Exchange Reserves Increase By $3.7 Billion In The Latest Week

India’s foreign exchange reserves have rebounded after three consecutive weeks of decline, rising by USD 3.668 billion to reach USD 641.590 billion in the week ending on May 3, as per data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Prior to this reporting period, the country’s foreign exchange reserves experienced a decline for the third consecutive week. This followed seven weeks of continuous growth, culminating in an all-time high of USD 648.562 billion.

The latest data from the RBI reveals that India’s foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of the forex reserves, increased by USD 4.459 billion to USD 564.161 billion. However, gold reserves saw a decline during the week, decreasing by USD 653 billion to USD 54.880 billion.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves, which had previously reached an all-time high, are deemed sufficient to cover 11 months of projected imports, according to the Monthly Economic Review report from the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance.

In the calendar year 2023, the RBI augmented its foreign exchange reserves by approximately USD 58 billion. This marked a significant recovery following the cumulative decline of USD 71 billion in India’s forex reserves in 2022. So far in 2024, foreign exchange reserves have seen a cumulative increase of over USD 20 billion.

Foreign exchange reserves, also known as FX reserves, represent assets held by a nation’s central bank or monetary authority. These reserves are typically held in reserve currencies such as the US Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, and Pound Sterling.

India’s foreign exchange reserves last reached their peak in October 2021. Subsequent declines were influenced by factors such as increased costs of imported goods in 2022. Additionally, fluctuations in forex reserves may be attributed to the RBI’s interventions in the market to manage uneven depreciation in the rupee against the US dollar.

The RBI closely monitors foreign exchange markets and intervenes as necessary to maintain orderly market conditions and prevent excessive volatility in exchange rates. Such interventions aim to ensure stability without adhering to pre-determined target levels or bands.

Overall, the recent rebound in India’s foreign exchange reserves signals resilience in the country’s economic fundamentals and underscores the importance of prudent monetary management in navigating global financial fluctuations.

