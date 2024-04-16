Zomato Launches India's First Large Order Fleet To Ease Bulk Delivery

India’s food delivery giant, ‘Zomato’, announced on April 16th its new delivery technology, a new vehicle designed to facilitate the delivery of large and bulk orders more efficiently and quickly. This introduction aims to provide customers with a hassle-free and seamless food delivery experience.

The Zomato CEO – Deepinder Goyal announced this on X, “Today, we are excited to introduce India’s first large order fleet, designed to handle all your large (group/party/event) orders with ease. This is an all-electric fleet, designed specifically to serve orders for a gathering of up to 50 people.”

He further said, “Such large orders were earlier served by multiple regular fleet delivery partners, and the customer experience wasn’t what we really aspired for. These new vehicles should solve most of the problems our customers face while placing large orders on Zomato.”

Further, he stated that the vehicles are not ready to field at present, and the “work is in progress”.

Having said that, these vehicles are still “work in progress”, “we are in the process of adding important enhancements to them – like cooling compartments, and hot boxes with temperature control – to ensure everything arrives just the way you like.”

