Ayodhya Prepares for Grand Celebrations Ahead of Chaitra Navratri Culmination and Ram Navami

As the last day of Chaitra Navratri approaches, Ayodhya is abuzz with preparations for the grand festivities at the Ram Janambhoomi Temple, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The city, steeped in religious significance as the birthplace of Lord Ram, is poised to witness an extravaganza of devotion and celebration.

In anticipation of the event, Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, revealed to ANI that meticulous arrangements are underway, all orchestrated by the trust overseeing the temple’s affairs. He emphasized the enthusiasm surrounding the forthcoming celebration of Ram Navami, underscoring the trust’s efforts in managing decorations and logistics for the occasion.

Highlighting the significance of this year’s celebrations, the chief priest noted that they hold a special place as the first festivities following the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, marking a milestone in the temple’s spiritual journey.

One of the most anticipated moments of the celebration is the Surya Abhishek of Lord Ram, scheduled for five minutes at 12:16 pm. Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the Ram Mandir Nirman Samiti, disclosed that intricate technical arrangements are being made to ensure the spectacle, where sunlight will illuminate Lord Ramlala’s forehead, creating a breathtaking sight. Scientists are collaborating to capture and present this divine occurrence with utmost grandeur.

Ramnavami, heralding the birth of Lord Ram Lala, will be commemorated at noon, accompanied by a plethora of offerings to the deity. Devotees have contributed 56 types of Bhog Prasad, symbolizing their reverence and devotion, which will be ceremoniously presented to the Lord on Wednesday.

In anticipation of the influx of devotees, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has instituted special measures for their convenience. The trust announced via its official channels that devotees will be accommodated from the early hours of the day, with arrangements commencing as early as 3:30 am during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta.

Moreover, the duration of Darshan has been extended to 19 hours, spanning from the Mangala Aarti to 11:00 pm, ensuring ample time for devotees to pay their respects. The only brief interruption will occur during the four Bhog offerings, when the curtain will be momentarily drawn.

To ensure widespread participation, the celebrations will be broadcasted on approximately a hundred large LED screens across Ayodhya. Additionally, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust posted on its social media platform X that the live streams will be available on the trust’s social media platforms, allowing devotees worldwide to partake in the festivities.

Humble Request on the occassion of Shri Ram Navami Mahotsav: For the convenience of the devotees visiting during the tyohaar of Shri Ram Navami, special arrangements have been made by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. On the day of Shri Ram Navami, starting at… pic.twitter.com/2mWoICCyg1 — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) April 15, 2024

As Ayodhya prepares to immerse itself in the spirit of devotion and celebration, the upcoming culmination of Chaitra Navratri and the observance of Ram Navami promise to be a spectacle of faith and reverence, uniting devotees in their adoration of Lord Ram.