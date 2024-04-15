Ram Navami 2024: Date, Puja Timings, Rituals, History, Bank Holiday And Everything You Need To Know

Ram Navami, a significant Hindu festival honoring the birth of Lord Rama, occurs on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. This auspicious occasion aligns with the culmination of Chaitra Navratri celebrations annually, during which Maa Durga and her incarnation Maa Siddhidatri are worshipped.

When Is Ram Navami 2024?

Lord Rama, considered the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu in Hindu mythology, was born to King Dasharatha and Queen Kaushalya of Ayodhya. Revered as a symbol of truth, duty, righteousness, and compassion, Lord Rama embodies the ideals of an exemplary individual, known as Maryada Purushottama. Ram Navami celebrates his life and triumph over evil forces. In 2024, Chaitra Navratri commenced on April 9 and will conclude on April 17 with the festival of Ram Navami.

Why Is Ram Navami Celebrated?

The story of Lord Rama’s birth is chronicled in Valmiki’s Ramayana, a revered Hindu epic dating back to the 8th or 7th century B.C. King Dashrath, longing for an heir, conducted a Yagya seeking the blessing of Lord Brahma. Meanwhile, the demon king Ravana, wielding immense power, posed a threat to the divine realm. In response, the gods implored Lord Vishnu to incarnate on earth and vanquish Ravana. Following the Yagya, divine intervention bestowed Dashrath with a sacred offering, leading to the birth of Lord Rama, Bharat, Laxman, and Shatrughna.

What Are Ram Navami Rituals?

Ram Navami is observed with fervor nationwide, particularly in Ayodhya, where elaborate rituals, processions, and feasts are organized. Many devotees undertake day-long fasts and engage in scripture readings, while offerings and prayers are dedicated to Lord Rama, Sita Mata, Lakshman, and Hanuman.

Ram Navami Shubh Muhurat

Ram Navami this year is falling on Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Ram Navami Madhyahna Muhurat – 11:03 am to 01:38 pm

Duration – 02 hours 35 minutes

Is It A Bank Holiday On Ram Navami?

Bank closures on Ram Navami are customary across India, with both public and private sector banks observing a holiday on April 17, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s official bank holiday calendar. It’s noteworthy that bank holidays may vary by state.