15-Year-Old Girl Kills Family, Stores Bodies, Arrested In Madhya Pradesh

In a case that has left the nation reeling, a 15-year-old girl has been arrested by Haridwar police after a two-month chase for the gruesome murders of her father and nine-year-old brother. The crime took place on March 15 in the Millennium Society, Civil Lines area of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The victims’ bodies were dismembered and stored in a freezer.

According to news agency, the girl’s father, Rajkumar Vishwakarma, a railway head clerk, had opposed her relationship with 19-year-old Mukul Singh. This opposition led to a deadly conspiracy. The girl had previously eloped with Mukul in September 2023, resulting in his arrest under the Pocso Act. After his release on bail, the couple planned to eliminate her father.

Following the murders, the pair fled, traveling through various locations including Goa, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab. They managed to evade capture for nearly three months until the girl was detained in Haridwar. Mukul remains at large.

Haridwar SSP Pramindra Dobal stated, “The girl was initially detained after locals found her roaming suspiciously. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime and revealed her accomplice’s identity. We then handed her over to Jabalpur police, while our efforts to locate Mukul continue.”

During questioning, the girl disclosed that Mukul had orchestrated and carried out the murders. Her younger brother, Tanishk, was killed because he woke up during the incident and became an unintended witness.

Both perpetrators were neighbors, and Mukul’s father also works for the Railways. The search for Mukul Singh is ongoing as authorities continue their investigation into this shocking case.

