Is It 'Election Or Heat Stroke' Escalating Violence? From Threatening With Pistol On Raod To Killing A DJ For Refusing Alcohol

Threatening With Pistol For Minor Collision

In a dramatic incident of road rage in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a man brandished a pistol at another driver following a minor car collision near Web Mall. The altercation quickly escalated when Vinod Mishra confronted Ranjeet after their vehicles—a black Tata Safari and a white WagonR—collided.

Mishra, holding a pistol, aggressively grabbed Ranjeet by the t-shirt, shoved the gun’s barrel into his abdomen, and struck his shoulder with the butt of the weapon as Ranjeet tried to protect himself. Despite Ranjeet’s apologies, Mishra continued his assault, hitting him with the gun multiple times.

Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Kumawat reported, “Ranjeet was heading toward Bhutnath when his car collided with Mishra’s. An argument ensued, and Mishra pulled out his gun.” The entire confrontation was captured on camera by a passerby and quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.

The incident took place in Bansmandi on Faizabad Road. Following the viral video, police arrested Vinod Mishra after Ranjeet lodged a formal complaint. Mishra’s licensed pistol was confiscated, and authorities are conducting an ongoing investigation. Further legal actions are anticipated.

DJ Shot Dead For Refusing Alcohol

In the early hours of Monday, a DJ from West Bengal was tragically shot dead inside a bar across from the Radisson Blu hotel in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, according to local police. Media reports indicate that the incident occurred around 1 am at the Extreme Bar, which was closed at the time. Surveillance footage shows the shooter and four accomplices forcing their way into the bar and demanding alcohol.

Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Sinha, stated, “Upon being refused service, a heated argument broke out between the group and the bar staff. During the altercation, one of the intruders retrieved a rifle and shot the DJ in the chest at point-blank range.” The shooter, who had partially concealed his face with his t-shirt, fled the scene after the incident. The critically injured DJ was rushed to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where he was pronounced dead. The DJ had been working on a “performance wage” basis. Jharkhand Police have obtained CCTV footage and a forensic team has collected evidence from the crime scene. Authorities are meticulously reviewing the footage to identify the shooter and his accomplices. A search operation is underway to apprehend the suspects, and bar employees are being questioned as part of the investigation. Also Read: Gutka, Pan Masala Banned In Telangana With Immediate Effect The pace of escalating violence just jeaves the question that what is the reason for the same? Election or Heat Stroke.

