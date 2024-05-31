Chris Evans Clears The Air On 'Misinformation' Being Spread After An Old Photo Of Him Signing A Bomb Prop Resurfaces

Actor Chris Evans, famous for his portrayal of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, found himself in an unexpected controversy this week. An old photo from 2016, showing him signing a prop labeled as an ‘inert object,’ recently went viral. Evans later clarified the true origin of the picture on social media.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram stories, the Marvel star wrote, “There’s a lot of misinformation surrounding this picture. Some clarification: This image was taken during a USO tour in 2016. I went with a group of actors, athletes and musicians to show appreciation for our service members (sic).”

Evans continued, “The object I was asked to sign is not a bomb, or a missile, or a weapon of any kind (sic),” concluding, “It’s an inert object used for training or display purposes only. You can read the quote from the Air Force in the next story (sic).” In his next story, the Hollywood biggies shared a screenshot of the newswire AFP’s fact check which confirmed what the actor claimed.

For the unversed, the now-viral picture of Chris Evans was taken in December 2016 during his visit to the Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, where he extended holiday wishes to deployed U.S. troops. This trip, organized by the United Service Organizations, also included his Captain America and Avengers co-star, Scarlett Johansson.

On the work front, Chris Evans was last seen in the Netflix original film ‘Pain Hustlers’ alongside Emily Blunt. He is currently filming ‘The Materialists,’ where he will star with Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal.

