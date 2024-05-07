Has Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi's 'Jolly LLB3' Landed In Legal Trouble Before Its Release?

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, who have commenced filming for Jolly LLB 3, recently shared a playful video on social media to announce the news leading to a lot of excitement among fans. However, a recent development has put the film in legal jeopardy. And, if reports are to be believed

A complaint has been filed against Jolly LLB 3, accusing it of undermining the integrity of the judiciary. According to reports, Chandrabhan, the President of the District Bar Association, purportedly lodged the complaint against the movie. The case, filed against the actors, director, and producer of Jolly LLB 3, is scheduled for a hearing today. Chandrabhan also requested a halt to the film’s production, citing concerns over the portrayal of the judicial system in the previous two instalments.

Expressing apprehension over the depiction of legal professionals and judges in the film, the Bar President argued that it does not reflect real-world scenarios and damages the reputation of the judiciary and legal practitioners. The complaint aims to prompt filmmakers to consider these issues during production, he emphasized.

Chandrabhan Singh Rath, speaking about the complaint, stated, “This decision was made after watching the first and second parts of Jolly LLB. It appears that the filmmakers, directors, and actors lack respect for the dignity and honour of the country’s judiciary.”

He added, “The filming of Jolly LLB 3 is currently underway in villages and areas around Ajmer, including the district magistrate’s office, and will continue for several days. Even during the filming of this movie, it seems that the image, respect, and dignity of the judiciary, including judges, are not being taken seriously.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi shared a humorous video on social media as they commenced shooting for Jolly LLB 3 in Ajmer. Akshay captioned the video, “Ab original kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi. But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride !! Stay with us. Jai Mahakaal.”

The Jolly LLB franchise debuted in 2013 with Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles, followed by a sequel in 2017 featuring Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi joining the cast.