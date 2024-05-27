Heeramandi Actor Taha Shah Reveals He Attended Cannes To Make Contacts: I Literally Went Around Giving My Card

During a recent interview with a leading publication, Taha Shah Badussha confessed that he attended the film festival to ‘network’.

The actor said, “I went to Cannes to launch my film and to make contacts. So many people from America and Canada looked at me and said, ‘This guy is the star of Heeramandi, but he’s acting like a newcomer’. I literally went around giving my card to people asking them to be in touch with me and watch Heeramandi.”

Taha also mentioned that while it might not be necessary, he maintains a positive outlook about encountering ‘one influential individual’ who could potentially alter one’s life. Taha Shah Badussha also emphasized that out of the 500–600 people he met and exchanged contacts with at Cannes, he only needs one person to have faith in him. “I’ll persist in my efforts. I’ll continue nurturing relationships and giving my all,” he stated.

Taha Shah Reacts To Internet Trolls

Furthermore, Taha Shah addressed the online discussion regarding his attendance at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. He mentioned that he doesn’t have much time to spend on social media checking things. Nonetheless, he’s part of numerous groups where he regularly receives screenshots. Whenever he finds the time, he goes through them.

Responding to the critics, the actor asserted, “No one brought up these issues about me earlier. I managed to find a way and attended IFFI last year, but no one talked about that. What about it? What about the time when I had nothing happening for me?”

For the Taha made his debut with “Luv Ka The End” in 2011. Two years later, he secured a role in Karan Johar’s teen drama film “Gippi,” followed by “Barkhaa,” “Baar Baar Dekho,” and more.

