Is Brendan Fraser's 'The Mummy 4' Finally Happening? Director Stephen Sommers Says, 'They Haven’t Got A Hold Of Me'

Director Stephen Sommers offers an update on the long-awaited The Mummy 4, which stars Brendan Fraser. Fraser, known for his role as the swashbuckling hero in Sommers’ 1999 action-adventure hit The Mummy and its 2001 sequel The Mummy Returns, expressed interest in returning for a fourth installment. However, Sommers mentions that he’s unaware of any studio interest in the project since the people at Universal have changed since his departure from the franchise.

Sommers states, “Not that I know. All the people at Universal are new after I left. I don’t really know them, and they haven’t got a hold of me, so I don’t know what’s in their heads. At the same time, it would have to be something really special. Of course, I would work with all of those actors again.”

Brendan Fraser’s chemistry with Rachel Weisz in the first two Mummy films was notable, but Weisz opted out of the franchise after the second movie. She was replaced by Maria Bello in Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. Noteworthy casting additions for the third film included Jet Li and Michelle Yeoh, with Yeoh portraying the immortal sorceress Zi Yuan.

Fraser has expressed interest in reuniting with Yeoh for The Mummy 4, earlier stating, “Sounds like fun. I’m always looking for a job. If anyone’s got the right conceit. I think I’ve never been as famous, and never been as unsalaried at the moment as I am right now. So spread the word.”

Both Fraser and Yeoh have won Oscars since their collaboration in 2008’s Mummy 3, making it enticing to see them share the screen once again. Additionally, it would be enjoyable to see Weisz return to the Mummy franchise after her absence in the third installment, which resulted in the unfortunate recasting of her character.

