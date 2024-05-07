Met Gala 2024: Shakira Debuts At The Mega Fashion Event In A Bright Red Carolina Herrera Dress

Spanish singer, Shakira surprised everyone at the Met Gala with her stunning entrance. She donned a bright red Carolina Herrera dress that stood out on the green carpet. The dress had a strapless top with cutouts at the sides and a heart-shaped neckline. It also had dramatic sleeves resembling large red roses and a high slit in the front. The back had a long train that flowed as she walked.

After all, the Grammy winner decked up a plunging strapless gown that featured side cutouts and diamond embellishments, including a floral pendant placed in the centre. She also commanded the carpet in a floor-length cape that consisted of dramatic ruffled sleeves that emulated the petals of a rose. She opted for her signature soft glam makeup look and turned up the voice with a wavy hairstyle.

Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon on Shakira’s Met Gala outfit, “It’s really about making Shakira feel like the best version of Shakira.” The 2024 Met Gala look he designed for the moniker pop legend. The cutouts, says “Gordon, are what really makes Shakira’s dress, well, Shakira’s.

Watch any of her music videos, from “Hips Don’t Lie” to “Whenever, Wherever,” and the singer is usually in a midriff-baring, low-rise outfit. It’s a fashion choice that befits herself and her audience—by strategically showing elements of her body, we’re able to better see the intricacies of her (incredible) dance moves. She was incredibly focused on the tiny details of the cutouts—where things are hitting, as well as the neckline.”

Gorden said, “It’s amazing to work and do fittings with someone who’s a physical performer because her sensitivity to movement and body awareness is really extraordinary.”

In March, she released her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which translates to, “Women No Longer Cry.”

She has received numerous accolades, including three Grammy Awards, fourteen Latin Grammy Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards (including the 2023 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award), seven Billboard Music Awards, thirty-nine Billboard Latin Music Awards, twenty-one Guinness World Records, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

