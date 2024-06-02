MrBeast FINALLY Surpasses T-Series To Become Most-Subscribed YouTube Channel, Claims He 'Avenged Pewdiepie', Elon Musk Reacts

T-Series held the subscriber crown since 2019, after overtaking PewDiePie. MrBeast, now 26, pledged at the beginning of 2023 to avenge the Swedish YouTuber. At that time, he had 127 million subscribers, a significant distance from T-Series’ 233 million.

How Many Subscribers Does MrBeast Have On YouTube?

With a new record, MrBeast now has a massive count of 266 million subscribers on YouTube. In a remarkable turnaround, MrBeast has closed the over 100 million subscriber gap in almost a year and a half. As of June 1, 2024, he has overtaken T-Series to become YouTube’s most-subscribed channel.

Known for pushing the boundaries of content creation and breaking numerous records, MrBeast’s achievement seemed inevitable. His videos are famous for their intensity, featuring stunts like burying himself alive for a week and challenges where contestants must survive 100 days together for a substantial cash prize.

After 6 years we have finally avenged Pewdiepie 🥹 pic.twitter.com/V1znbyqw27 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 2, 2024

Beyond his videos, MrBeast has donated millions through his non-profit charity, Beast Philanthropy, helping family, friends, fans, and those in need. His ventures outside of content creation have also flourished, with his chocolate bar ‘Feastables’ quickly selling out in Walmarts across North America.

In May, MrBeast announced his search for 5,000 participants for “the largest game show ever in history,” offering a $5,000,000 prize for his inaugural show ‘Beast Games’ with Amazon Prime. With his continuous rise, MrBeast has firmly established his place in internet history, and there’s no telling how much further he will go.

Internet Reacts To MrBeast’s New Feat, Elon Musk Reacts

Wow, congrats! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2024

I’m literally shaking and crying right now I can’t believe we finally did it — greg (@greg16676935420) June 2, 2024

Congratulations!!! Here is the moment it happened! pic.twitter.com/YjKakdQKkG — Emily Saxton (@ItsEmilySaxton) June 2, 2024