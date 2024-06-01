Katy Perry Belts Out Her Biggest Hits At Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's Cruise Party, Fans Ask, 'Who Are They Gonna Invite For Actual Wedding?'

A day after the Backstreet Boys enthralled the Ambani family at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, global pop icon Katy Perry put up a lit performance at the Ambani’s cruise party. Multiple fan videos surfaced on the Internet showing Katy Perry hitting the stage to belt out her biggest hits.

One of the videos shows Katy Perry performing her award-winning song Fireworks. For the big day, Katy Perry donned a silver gown with a long train. According to reports by The Sun, Katy Perry is ‘banking millions’ to serenade the couple at the event named La Vite E Un Viaggio.

A source spilled the beans on the same, revealing, “They have invited 800 guests currently on a space-themed cruise around Europe, with stops in Barcelona and Genoa. It will arrive in Cannes on Friday for the big bash, which will be at a 40 million pounds estate. The party will only last five hours, but Katy will headline it, with a DJ also being flown in as part of the top-tier entertainment.”

The Internet was quick to react to the videos with many wondering how much has Katy Perry charged and who will actually be performing at the wedding. The event also featured Indian singer-actor Guru Randhawa, who sang some of his popular tracks.

Reacting to Katy Perry’s video, one fan stated, “Anant and Radhika’s pre wedding celebrations are like thanos collecting infinity stones, but with their favourite artists performing instead.” Another stated, “There’s rich and then there’s Ambani rich. Holy crap, how crazy is it to invite Rihanna & Perry for pre-wedding events. Who are they gonna invite for actual wedding.”

One fan said, “Rumour has it that they’re gonna raise Elvis from the grave and make him perform,” and one claimed, “Shakira is invited with Diljit in standby.” The next one quipped, “At this point I’m pretty sure that Taylor ben is gonna be performing at the wedding.”

International DJ David Guetta, too, set the party tone with his performance during the cruise party. For the unversed, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on July 12.

