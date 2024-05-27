PR Stunt Or Reality? Divya Agarwal Sparks Divorce Rumours As She Deletes All Wedding Pictures Just 3 Months After Marrying Apurva Padgaonkar

Actress Divya Agarwal, who married her boyfriend, restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar, on February 20 this year, has now sparked divorce rumours after she removed all her wedding pictures from her official Instagram account.

It has been just three months into their marriage and the speculations of a divorce are rife as fans were quick to spot Divya removing her wedding pictures on social media.

A Reddit user noticed this and shared it, writing, “Divorce suspected? Divya Agarwal has deleted all her wedding pics and not even a single picture with her husband at present.” Following this post, several netizens stormed to Divya’s Instagram account and saw that she has indeed deleted all photos with Apurva.

Further proving the news, Apurva has also removed all their wedding photos from his account. Just a couple of days ago, Divya and Apurva were spotted together at a public event, where the actress mentioned feeling more loved after marriage. The couple has not yet made any statements or reacted to the divorce rumors.

Reacting to this news, one Reddit user wrote, “She is literally sooo dramatic and an attention seeker, she has removed all of her wedding pics as well as most of her posts too, her feed is filled with rarely any pictures.”

Another stated, “This seems just like a flop PR plan. Because only yesterday they were videos of them declaring how much they are in love and how happy she is with the wedding.”

