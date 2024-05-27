Siddhant Chaturvedi & Triptii Dimri To Lead Dhadak 2, Internet Asks, 'Kiska Remake Hai Jaldi Check Karo'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has revealed his latest project, Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. This announcement comes more than a year after Karan previously denied that his production company, Dharma Productions, was working on Dhadak 2.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, May 27, Karan shared a motion poster featuring Siddhant and Triptii Dimri. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film is set to hit theatres on November 22, 2024. In the post, Siddhant and Triptii’s characters are depicted holding each other.

Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2 Unveiled

Siddhant Chaturvedi says in a voiceover says, “Jo sapna tum dekh rahi ho Vidhi usme mere liye koi jagah nahi hai (The dream that you have Vidhi, there is no place for me in it).” To this, Triptii replies, “Toh phir yeh bhi bata do Neelesh ki in feelings ka kya karun (Then let me know Neelesh, what should I do with my feelings)?”

Sharing the post on Instagram, Karan wrote in Hindi, “Yeh kahani hai thodi alag kyuki ek tha raja, ek thi raani, jaat alag thi, khatam kahani (This story is a little different because there was a king, there was a queen – their castes were different… end of story). Presenting Dhadak 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi & Triptii Dimri. Directed by Shazia Iqbal. #Dhadak2 in cinemas 22nd November 2024.”

Sharing the motion poster, Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, “Ek raja, ek rani, ek kahaani, do dhadkane (One king, one queen, one story–two heartbeats).” “The film explores barriers of class and status stitched in the minds of societies, underscoring a narrative of love that can never be fulfilled. Or can it?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

MUST READ: Hardik Pandya – Natasa Stankovic Getting Divorced ? Here’s What Natasa Responds To The Rumors

Fan Reactions On Dhadak 2 Announcement

Kya baat kar rahe ho…. Ek tha Raja…

Ek thi Rani… Dono mar gaye khatam kahani 🤣🤣 — out of context IPL (@IPL_Moments) May 27, 2024

Dalit kaun bana hai ? — Akshit (@CaptainGzb) May 27, 2024

Kiska remake hai jaldi check karo — CineCricketChat (@CineCricketChat) May 27, 2024

Background music jabardast 👌👌 — Wasim Akram (@wasimtaj91) May 27, 2024

Dhadak is a romance film from 2018, written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and co-produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions banner, with Zee Studios as a co-producer.

It serves as a remake of the 2016 Marathi film Sairat by Nagraj Manjule. Dhadak features Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Kshitij Kumar, and Aishwarya Narkar in the cast.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi Actor Taha Shah Reveals He Attended Cannes To Make Contacts: I Literally Went Around Giving My Card

Show Full Article