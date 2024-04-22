Prabhas Signs Romantic Drama With Director Hanu Raghavapudi but There's a Problem?

Prabhas will soon be teaming up with Sandeep Vanga, the director of blockbusters such as ‘Animal’ and ‘Arjun Reddy’, for ‘Spirit’. This has created a fair deal of buzz among fans as the film will reportedly feature ‘Darling’ in an intense new avatar. Vanga recently said that the flick will go on the floors in December. However, the latest reports suggest that ‘Spirit’ may be delayed because Prabhas is keen to work on a romantic drama first.

Prabhas’ Film With ‘Sita Ramam’ Director To Impact ‘Spirit’?

Prabhas, last seen in ‘Salaar’, is said to have given the green signal to a romantic drama to be directed by ‘Sita Ramam’ helmer Hanu Raghavapudi. According to Gulte, this may delay ‘Spirit’ as the mass hero is already shooting for ‘The Raja Saab’. One is likely to get more clarity on this once Han’s film is officially announced.

Interestingly, Prabhas is no stranger to romantic dramas. He previously impressed fans with his work in ‘Mr Perfect’ and ‘Darling’. Additionally, he was seen with Pooja Hegde in ‘Radhe Shyam’ but ‘Jil’ Radha Krishna’s film didn’t do well at the box office. ‘

Busy Time For Prabhas

Prabhas, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. The sci-fi actioner is expected to hit screens this May. The story centres on the conflict between the forces of ‘light’ and ‘darkness’. The cast includes Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan. Prabhas also has the horror comedy ‘The Raja Saab’ in his kitty. The film is said to feature him in two distinct avatars.

Prabhas will also soon begin work on ‘Salaar 2’ The film, directed by Prashanth Neel, centres on the struggle for the kingdom of Khansaar. Additionally, the ‘Baahubali’ actor has a cameo in ‘Kannappa’, starring Vishnu Manchu.