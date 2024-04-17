'Kannappa': Akshay Kumar Steps into Prabhas' Shoes But There's a Twist?

Prabhas was some time ago roped into essay a key role in Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’. The rumours suggested that he would be playing Lord Shiva in the pan-India film. Now, it appears this is no longer the case. According to reports, Akshay Kumar will play Lord Shiva on the big screen. Prabhas, however, is still associated with ‘Kannappa’.

Prabhas To Play Nandeeshwarudu in ‘Kannappa’?

Prabhas was to play Lord Shiva in ‘Kannappa’, the biggest film of Vishnu Manchu’s career. However, the team decided against it as he is essaying a similar character in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Akshay Kumar will now step into his shoes. ‘Darling, meanwhile, will play Nandeeshwarudu in the film. An official announcement regarding this is likely to be made closer to the release date.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, ‘Kannappa’ revolves around a Shiva devotee. It has a star-studded cast that includes Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, and Brahmanandam.

The music is being composed by Mani Sharma and Stephen Devassy. ‘Kannappa’ will be dubbed and released in multiple languages.

On The Work Front

Prabhas, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He was last seen in ‘Salaar’, which emerged as a massive commercial success. The film’s cast included Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, and Prithviraj.

Prabhas is currently awaiting the release of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, billed as a ‘pan-world’ movie. The flick is directed by Nag Ashwin and centres on the fight between the forces of ‘light’ and ‘darkness’. It stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and marks her Telugu debut. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Prabhas also has Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit and Maruthi’s ‘The Raja Saab’ in his kitty.

Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. The actioner underperformed at the box office and received negative reviews. He currently has films such as ‘Sarfira and ‘Singham Again’ in his kitty.