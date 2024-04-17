After Akshay Kumar, Top Telugu Star Joins Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’: Report

Vishnu Manchu will soon be seen in ‘Kannappa’, the biggest film of his career. It has created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it features the star in a new avatar and has an intense storyline, which centres on a devotee. Akshay Kumar recently joined the cast of the Telugu biggie much to the delight of fans. Now, a top Tollywood actress has reportedly entered the ‘world of Kannappa’

Kajal Aggarwal Joins the Cast of ‘Kannappa’

‘Kannappa’ is one of the most ambitious films of the year and has the potential to be a gamechanger for Vishnu Manchu. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Kajal Aggarwal has joined its cast and an official announcement about the same will be made pretty soon.

Interestingly, Kajal and Vishnu Manchu previously collaborated on ‘Mosagallu’, which did not do well at the box office.

Kajal is one of Telugu cinema’s most sought-after names. She has emerged as a force to reckon with thanks to her work in films such as ‘Yevadu’, ‘Magadheera’, ‘Awe’ and ‘Bhagavath Kesari’. Her association with ‘Kannappa’ should add to the buzz surrounding it.

What’s ‘Kannappa’ About?

‘Kannappa’ is billed as the next big release from the Telugu film industry. It features Vishnu Manchu in the titular role and brings together A-listers from various film industries. Its cast includes top names such as Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Sarathkumar. Prabhas and Nayanthara too are part of the film.

‘Kannappa’ is being directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by ‘Collection King’ Mohan Babu. The music is being composed by Mani Sharma and Stephen Devassy. ‘Kannappa’ will be dubbed and released in multiple languages.

Kajal Aggarwal, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. She was last seen in ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’, which emerged as a massive hit. The ‘Pakka Local’ beauty will next be seen in ‘Indian 2’, starring Kamal Haasan. She also has ‘Satyabhama’ and ‘Uma’ in her kitty

‘Kannappa’ is expected to hit screens later this year.