Peru: Bus Falls Into Ravine Claiming 25 Lives, More Than Dozen Injured

A bus fell into a ravine from a mountain road in northern Peru taking lives of at least 25 people. More than a dozen were injured in the accident, local authorities said on 29th April. The incident happened late Sunday on a rough and bumpy road in the Andean region of Cajamarca told a local official Olga Bobadilla. “And the bus fell into an abyss,” he added. The depth of ravine was some 200 meters (some 650 feet) deep.

The injured were taken to the hospital by the rescue workers and firefighters who were present at the site of the incident. The toll was updated from an initial 23 to 25 later in the day.

A bus crash in the Andean mountains of northern Peru killed 25 people and injured 13 more, local authorities said https://t.co/wXnpHozybL pic.twitter.com/xzAYdu4BLN — Reuters (@Reuters) April 30, 2024

Municipal official Jaime Herrera told that the bus carried more than 50 passengers on the day of the incident. Some people on the bus were washed away by the water as it plunged on the edge of a river. The Celendin municipality declared 48 hours of mourning as many lives were lost in the incident and people accumulated at the accident area.

Peruvian roads face significant amount of road accidents because of terrible road conditions, speeding issues, lack of signs and poor implementation of traffic rules. More than 3,100 deaths were recorded last year from road accidents in the country.

The investigation of whether the bus was roadworthy is still in the process by the authorities.