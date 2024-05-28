Rashmika Mandanna Falls Prey To Deepfake Video Again Six Months After She Called It 'Wrong'

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has yet again become a soft target of deepfake technology. A video has surfaced on the Internet where the Pushpa star’s face has been morphed into a model’s body. The latest incident comes six months after another AI-generated video of the actress went viral.
In April 2024, Colombian model and content creator Daniela Villareal shared a video on Instagram, where she posed near a waterfall in a strapless bikini, striking various poses and smiling for the camera. However, a few days ago, Rashmika’s face was superimposed onto the model’s in the video, which quickly went viral.
Rashmika has, so far, not reacted to the viral deepfake video. Also this isn’t the first time she has fallen victim to the deepfake menace. In November 2023, a morphed video of the actress went viral, showing her in black shorts and a top with a plunging neckline.
While some social media users believed the woman was Rashmika, others pointed out that it was an AI-generated edited video, and the woman in the clip was not the actress.