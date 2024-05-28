Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 8 Delay Is Costing Him More Than Rs 200 Crore Making Its Budget Cross Rs 3000 Crore- Report

Tom Cruise is currently busy prepping for part 2 of Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning. We all know how dedicated the Hollywood star is when it comes to action sequences for his movies. The actor keeps facing setbacks every now and then and the same happened recently when Mission: Impossible 8 had to be stalled due to an unexpected snag.

The loyal fans have been eagerly waiting for next chapter in Ethan Hunt’s story, Mission: Impossible 8 but according to The Mirror, Tom Cruise had to stall the shoot after a submarine malfunctioned.

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 8 Delayed

According to the Hollywood publication, a source spilled the beans on the delay saying, “They’re not happy as it puts production behind, which costs a lot of money per day.” But what really happened? Well, reports indicate that the equipment used to lower the 120-foot-high structure jammed under its weight, resulting in damage.

Repairs are currently underway, causing weeks of delay and increased costs. The malfunction has cost Tom Cruise a whopping 250 crore. The submarine in question was featured in the last Mission: Impossible film during an explosion scene where it sank. The sequel revisits the submarine 10 years later. However, production encountered problems when adding fittings and stairwells to the subshell, which couldn’t support the weight.

The highly anticipated 8th installment’s production had previously been interrupted by the global Covid-19 pandemic and last year’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Initially set for release this summer, the film has now been delayed to May 2025, with the exact release date still unknown.

What Is The Budget Of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 8?

If reports are to be believed, the budget of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 8 has crossed more than Rs3300 crores. The budget might further increase if the shoot does not resume soon. Setting the stage for events following the last film, Mission: Impossible 8 will feature Tom Cruise's IMF agent Ethan Hunt continuing his quest to locate the rogue AI, The Entity, while facing opposition from governments and other foreign parties. Additionally, he will be seeking revenge against Gabriel. Reports suggest that the film will aim to conclude Ethan's mission with both old friends and new enemies, hence the working title Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part Two, although a confirmed title has yet to be announced. Alongside Cruise, veteran stars such as Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Rebecca Ferguson will reprise their original roles, joined by new faces. Actors including Nick Offerman, Holt McCallany, Hannah Waddingham, Janet McTeer, Lucy Tulugarjuk, and others have joined the upcoming installment.

