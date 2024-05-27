Who Is Anasuya Sengupta? Cannes Winner Is A Literature Student Who Once Aspired To Be A Journalist

From Amul celebrating Anasuya Sengupta’s win at the prestigious Festival De Cannes with an adorable doodle to Anand Mahindra praising her for bringing India in the limelight, the actress has been relishing all for the last few days.
Anasuya Sengupta has made history at the 77th Cannes Film Festival by receiving the Best Actress Award in the Un Certain Regard segment. This achievement makes Sengupta the first Indian actress to win this award.
She received the honour for her role in the film The Shameless, where she portrays a sex worker. The film, directed by Bulgarian filmmaker Constantin Bojanov, tells the story of two sex workers.
Anasuya Sengupta was born in Bengal and studied English Literature at Jadavpur University. Initially, she aspired to advance her career as a journalist, but her plans took a different direction. She landed a supporting role in the film “Madly Bengali,” which was released in 2009. Later that same year, Anasuya moved to Mumbai to pursue further opportunities in acting.
Her brother, Abhishek Sengupta, worked in the film industry, and Anasuya sought acting opportunities for herself. Eventually, she began working in the art department of films and later transitioned to working as a production designer. She has also done production design for the Netflix show Masaba Masaba. Currently, the Cannes 2024 Best Actress Award winner resides in Goa.