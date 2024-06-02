Raveena Tandon Allegedly ATTACKED In Mumbai Over Rash Driving, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has been accused of abusing and assaulting three individuals in Mumbai’s Bandra suburb late Saturday night. A video of the actress being surrounded and confronted by locals has gone viral on the internet.

According to initial reports, Raveena’s driver is accused of reckless driving, resulting in injuries to three people near Rizvi College on Carter Road. When confronted, the actress allegedly exited her car in an intoxicated state and proceeded to abuse and assault the victims.

In the viral video, the victims and locals are seen surrounding Raveena and calling the police. One of the victims can be heard saying, “You will have to spend the night in jail. My nose is bleeding.”

MUST READ: MrBeast FINALLY Surpasses T-Series To Become Most-Subscribed YouTube Channel, Claims He ‘Avenged Pewdiepie’, Elon Musk Reacts

“Please Don’t Hit Me”

Raveena is seen in the video requesting people not to record the incident. As locals confronted her, she can be heard saying, “Don’t push. Please don’t hit me.”

Later, a man named Mohammed, a resident of Bandra, narrated the entire incident on video. He stated that his mother, sister, and niece were passing by Rizvi College when Raveena Tandon’s driver ran over his mother.

The man stated, “When they confronted, the driver assaulted my niece and even my mother. Later, Raveena too stepped out in an inebriated state and hit my mother so much that she suffered serious head injuries.”

Allegations of Assault by #RaveenaTandon & her driver on elderly Woman Incident near Rizvi law college, family Claims that @TandonRaveena was under influence of Alcohol, women have got head injuries, Family is at Khar Police station @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @mieknathshinde pic.twitter.com/eZ0YQxvW3g — Mohsin shaikh 🇮🇳 (@mohsinofficail) June 1, 2024

Was Raveena Tandon Under The Influence Of Alcohol?

Mohammed alleged that actress Raveena Tandon was under the influence of alcohol and that she abused and assaulted his mother. He approached the Khar police station but claimed that the police refused to file an FIR against the actress.

He claimed that he, along with the victims, has been waiting at Khar police station for four hours but their complaint was not being taken. “They asked us to get it settled out of the police station. But why should we settle scores with them? My mother has been assaulted and I demand justice,” added Mohammed.

Raveena is yet to issue an official statement on the incident. We will keep you posted with the updates.

ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Wild Party With Maya Jama In London Goes Out Of Hand As Actor Sparks Noise Complaint: Report

Show Full Article