Leonardo DiCaprio's Wild Party With Maya Jama In London Goes Out Of Hand As Actor Sparks Noise Complaint: Report

Hollywood biggie Leonardo DiCaprio is known for partying hard and there are times when things go wild and even go out of hand. According to latest reports, it appears the same happened when the Oscar-winning star attended a glamorous bash in London. And, with him, his former rumoured girlfriend Maya Jama was also in attendance.

A new report by The Sun has revealed that a star-studded party attended by Maya Jama and Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly led to a noise complaint at London’s Chiltern Firehouse Hotel.

The 29-year-old Love Island presenter, who was previously linked to the 49-year-old Hollywood actor last August after they were seen partying together at D10 nightclub in Ibiza, allegedly joined Leo for a glamorous bash at the lavish venue.

However, it is claimed that the party got out of hand, becoming too ‘raucous’ for other guests, who subsequently complained to the hotel management.

“It Was A Wild Night”

A source spilled the beans to The Sun, “Their partying wouldn’t look out of place in the Love Island villa — in fact it was far more raucous. It was a wild night which guests at the hotel complained about.” Apparently, pop singer Ellie Goulding and model Emily Ratajkowski were also in attendance at the wild bash.

Maya Jama and Leonardo DiCaprio have, so far, not reacted to the news. Maya was first linked to Leonardo in April 2023 before rekindling her relationship with her boyfriend, Stormzy, in August.

Maya was seen wearing a ‘Leo’ necklace but quickly quashed the dating rumors by posting on social media, “I’ve been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn’t respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now… That is literally my star sign. We are not dating. Move on please.”

In February of the same year, Leonardo partied with both Maya and Neelam Gill at the Firehouse, enjoying two nights of festivities with the former. They attended Leo’s pre-BAFTAs party, mingling with celebrities like Jamie Foxx, Neelam Gill, and Taron Egerton. The following night, they both attended the BAFTA afterparty at Annabel’s members’ club, sponsored by British Vogue and Tiffany & Co.

They were later spotted in New York and Paris the following month, yet Maya remained defiant about the dating claims while Leonardo stayed silent.

Maya is now happily back with Stormzy, having confirmed their reunion during a romantic getaway in Greece last August. The couple, who previously dated for four years before breaking up, are once again together, with the rapper publicly stating he has “never loved anyone how I’ve loved her.”

