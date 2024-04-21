Thalapathy Vijay’s Fans Celebrate as ‘Ghilli’ Re-releases in Theatres | Watch

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest stars in the Tamil film industry. He enjoys a strong fan following because of his charismatic reel image and powerful personality. His 2004 film ‘Ghilli’ was re-released in theatres on April 20 amid much fanfare, A video of fans celebrating the special occasion has gone viral on social media.

‘Ghilli’ Mania Grips Tamil Nadu Again

‘Ghilli’ was re-released in theatres on April 20, two decades after it first hit screens in 2004. The film collected an impressive Rs 10 crore at the global box office on the first day. Fans celebrated the re-release with much enthusiasm. A video of moviegoers rejoicing in theatres has gone viral on social media and it bears testimony to Thalapathy’s stardom.

Mad response for FDFS 💥 velu raid once again in big screen 💥#GhilliReRelease pic.twitter.com/l3JRPGEyxG — Jagan Theatre (@JaganTheatre) April 20, 2024

Directed by Dharani, ‘Ghilli’ is a sports drama that centres on a kabaddi player who goes to Madurai to participate in a match but ends up saving a young woman from a gangster. The film stars Trisha as the leading lady. The cast includes Prakash Raj, Tanikella Bharani, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Nancy Jennifer. ‘Ghilli’ is a remake of Mahesh Babu’s ‘Okkadu’.

What’s Next For Vijay?

Vijay, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of ‘The Greatest of All Time’, directed by Venkat Prabhu. It is said to be a science-fiction drama about time travel and reportedly features Vijay in a double role. The buzz is that it is based on the Hollywood film ‘Looper’ but this is yet to be confirmed. The Tamil biggie’s cast includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Malayalam actor Jayaram, Mohan, Vaibhav, and Sneha.

‘The Greatest of All Time’ will be Vijay’s first release after ‘Leo’. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-helmed actioner was a part of the Loki Cinematic Universe (LCU). Its cast included Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha, and Priya Anand.

‘The Greatest of All Time’ is set to open in theatres on September 5.