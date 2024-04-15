'Whistle Podu': First Single From Vijay’s The Greatest of All Time Has a Special Meaning for CSK Fans

Thalapathy Vijay will soon be seen in ‘The Greatest of All Time’, one of the biggest films of the year. The film has created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it marks his first collaboration with filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. On Sunday, April 14, the makers unveiled the film’s first single much to the delight of movie buffs. It is titled ‘Whistle Podu’, and features the mass hero along ‘Top Star’ Prashanth, Prabhudeva, and Ajmal Ameer.

The ‘Greatest of All Time’ First Single Hits the Right Notes

Vijay, last seen in ‘Leo’, is set to entertain fans with Venkat Prabhu’s ‘The Greatest of All Time’.

The lyrical video of its first single is out and it has a strong IPL connection. The song is titled ‘Whistle Podu’, which happens to be the tagline of the Rituraj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

The song is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and penned by Madhan Karky. In addition to appearing in the video, Vijay has also lent his voice to the song. ‘Whistle Podu’ is choreographed by Raju Sundaram.

All About ‘The Greatest of All Time’

‘ The Greatest of All Time’ is said to be a science-fiction drama about time travel. It reportedly features Vijay in a double role. The buzz also suggests that it is based on the Hollywood film ‘Looper’ but this is yet to be confirmed. Its cast includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Mohan, Vaibhav, and Sneha.

The Greatest of All will be Vijay’s first release after ‘Leo’. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-helmed actioner was a part of the Loki Cinematic Universe (LCU). Its cast included Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha, and Priya Anand, Vijay is expected to do one more film after The Greatest of All Time before turning his attention to his political career.

‘The Greatest of All Time’ is set to open in theatres on September 5.