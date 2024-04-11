Thalapathy Vijay's 'The Greatest of All Time' Film Locks Release Date for September 5, 2024

The highly anticipated film starring Thalapathy Vijay, titled ‘The Greatest of All Time’ (GOAT), has finalized its release date. Set to hit the silver screens on September 5, 2024, the announcement was made by the film’s makers on Eid.

Expressing their excitement, the production team shared on X, “Thalapathy @actorvijay Sir, please blow the whistle!! #TheGreatestOfAllTime will arrive on 5th Sept 2024! Keeping the #GOAT updates coming!!”

Accompanying this news was the unveiling of Vijay’s look from the movie. The poster features him sporting a salt and pepper look against a city’s skyline, with the simple caption “December fifth,” indicating the film’s release date.

‘GOAT’ is being produced on a grand scale by AGS Entertainment, helmed by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh. The film boasts music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni, and editing by Venkat Raajen, promising a visually captivating experience.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, ‘GOAT’ is touted as a period science fiction film, adding an intriguing element to the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. The ensemble cast includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj, promising a compelling narrative with diverse characters.

Notably, Thalapathy Vijay is expected to portray dual roles in the movie, enhancing the anticipation among fans and cinema enthusiasts alike.

Vijay’s previous venture was the successful action drama ‘Leo,’ directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, further heightening expectations for ‘The Greatest of All Time.’